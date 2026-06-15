Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 721,326 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,058,143 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 721,326 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SLB worth $78,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SLB alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SLB by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,945 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SLB by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,607 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SLB by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in SLB by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in SLB by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 28,674 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $56.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. SLB Limited has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. SLB had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. SLB's payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $2,998,832.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,111.78. The trade was a 52.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $108,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $921,056.49. The trade was a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SLB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SLB from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of SLB from $56.10 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SLB from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SLB from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLB

SLB Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SLB, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SLB wasn't on the list.

While SLB currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here