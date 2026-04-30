Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,649 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 169,184 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.90% of Burlington Stores worth $163,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a "hold" rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $355.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BURL

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total value of $1,232,012.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 26,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,636,212.50. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $316.60 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $319.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.23 and a 52 week high of $351.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.29. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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