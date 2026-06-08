Capital International Inc. CA Has $26.21 Million Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,836 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 20,008 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in American Express were worth $26,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $3,338,238,000 after buying an additional 141,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,464,215,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,122,335 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,701,435,000 after buying an additional 24,297 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,452,660 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,479,019,000 after buying an additional 29,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,263 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,469,169,000 after buying an additional 27,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express announced a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. The dividend is payable on August 10 to holders of record on July 2. Article Title

American Express announced a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. The dividend is payable on August 10 to holders of record on July 2. Positive Sentiment: A broader market rally boosted financial stocks, which can help sentiment around American Express as part of the sector. Article Title

A broader market rally boosted financial stocks, which can help sentiment around American Express as part of the sector. Neutral Sentiment: One article highlighted Navan’s AI-powered travel and expense platform as a challenger to entrenched providers including American Express, but this is more of a competitive backdrop than a direct near-term catalyst. Article Title

One article highlighted Navan’s AI-powered travel and expense platform as a challenger to entrenched providers including American Express, but this is more of a competitive backdrop than a direct near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that American Express card spending is growing at its fastest pace in three years, which supports the long-term consumer-spending story, though investors remain focused on whether affluent demand can hold up. Article Title

Coverage also noted that American Express card spending is growing at its fastest pace in three years, which supports the long-term consumer-spending story, though investors remain focused on whether affluent demand can hold up. Negative Sentiment: Several market recaps emphasized that AXP has been trending lower recently, with shares down year to date and trading below key moving averages, suggesting ongoing valuation and momentum pressure. Article Title

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $310.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $286.15 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $313.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.89. The firm has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research reissued a "sell" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.05.

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About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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