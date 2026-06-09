Capital International Investors Decreases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Capital International Investors cut its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,891 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 14,964 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.17% of AMETEK worth $81,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in AMETEK by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 201 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.33.

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AMETEK Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AME stock opened at $225.95 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $227.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.43 and a fifty-two week high of $243.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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