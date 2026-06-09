Capital International Investors Sells 276,939 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Capital International Investors lowered its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,949 shares of the company's stock after selling 276,939 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.98% of Floor & Decor worth $64,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company's stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 805 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,141 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bradley Paulsen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,271,752.50. This trade represents a 6.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $733,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,517.28. This represents a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 3.1%

FND opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.62. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.17.

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About Floor & Decor

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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