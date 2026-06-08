Capital International Sarl Boosts Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 217.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,642 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl's holdings in American Express were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $2,464,215,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 27.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,310,515,000 after buying an additional 845,283 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in American Express by 23.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,787,580 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $925,449,000 after buying an additional 537,205 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $153,292,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $166,848,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express announced a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. The dividend is payable on August 10 to holders of record on July 2. Article Title

American Express announced a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. The dividend is payable on August 10 to holders of record on July 2. Positive Sentiment: A broader market rally boosted financial stocks, which can help sentiment around American Express as part of the sector. Article Title

A broader market rally boosted financial stocks, which can help sentiment around American Express as part of the sector. Neutral Sentiment: One article highlighted Navan’s AI-powered travel and expense platform as a challenger to entrenched providers including American Express, but this is more of a competitive backdrop than a direct near-term catalyst. Article Title

One article highlighted Navan’s AI-powered travel and expense platform as a challenger to entrenched providers including American Express, but this is more of a competitive backdrop than a direct near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that American Express card spending is growing at its fastest pace in three years, which supports the long-term consumer-spending story, though investors remain focused on whether affluent demand can hold up. Article Title

Coverage also noted that American Express card spending is growing at its fastest pace in three years, which supports the long-term consumer-spending story, though investors remain focused on whether affluent demand can hold up. Negative Sentiment: Several market recaps emphasized that AXP has been trending lower recently, with shares down year to date and trading below key moving averages, suggesting ongoing valuation and momentum pressure. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:AXP opened at $310.48 on Monday. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $286.15 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The company has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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