Capital Research Global Investors Has $195.81 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,664 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.37% of Digital Realty Trust worth $195,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,402,995,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 686.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,807,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $831,123,000 after buying an additional 4,195,862 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5,759.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,357,805 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $210,066,000 after buying an additional 1,334,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,260,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,394,620,000 after buying an additional 854,828 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 581.0% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 961,121 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $166,159,000 after buying an additional 819,982 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $182.70 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.23 and a 52-week high of $208.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $191.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.66.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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