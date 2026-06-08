Capital World Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868,881 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.33% of Ciena worth $437,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $2,971,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Ciena by 476.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,788 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $6,167,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $1,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 46,341 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,105. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 22,014 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.80, for a total value of $9,021,337.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,866.40. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $19,502,359 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $489.24 on Monday. Ciena Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.85 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $516.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 163.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 7.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ciena reported Q2 EPS of $1.64 and revenue of $1.57 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 39.5% year over year as AI-driven networking demand continued to accelerate.

Ciena reported Q2 EPS of $1.64 and revenue of $1.57 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 39.5% year over year as AI-driven networking demand continued to accelerate. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to about $6.3 billion and lifted its Q3 revenue guidance, signaling confidence in continued demand and visibility.

The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to about $6.3 billion and lifted its Q3 revenue guidance, signaling confidence in continued demand and visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded bullishly, with Rosenblatt Securities raising its price target sharply to $720 from $350 and maintaining a buy rating, suggesting substantial upside from current levels. Article Title

Analysts responded bullishly, with Rosenblatt Securities raising its price target sharply to $720 from $350 and maintaining a buy rating, suggesting substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted a $7.7 billion backlog and said supply constraints are being turned into an opportunity, which supports the long-term growth narrative but does not directly explain the near-term stock weakness. Article Title

Management highlighted a $7.7 billion backlog and said supply constraints are being turned into an opportunity, which supports the long-term growth narrative but does not directly explain the near-term stock weakness. Negative Sentiment: Shares sold off because investors were expecting an even larger beat-and-raise result, and some reports noted that orders missed very high expectations, pressuring sentiment in the near term.

Shares sold off because investors were expecting an even larger beat-and-raise result, and some reports noted that orders missed very high expectations, pressuring sentiment in the near term. Negative Sentiment: One analyst downgrade from Zacks Research to hold added to the cautious tone, reinforcing the market’s concern that expectations had become too elevated heading into earnings.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CIEN. Argus set a $650.00 price objective on Ciena in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $450.00 price objective on Ciena in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $372.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ciena from $350.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $530.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CIEN

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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