CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Repay Holdings Corporation $RPAY

CenterBook Partners LP cut its position in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY - Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,915 shares of the company's stock after selling 449,174 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.57% of Repay worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,229,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth $11,417,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in Repay by 43.3% during the third quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 595,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 179,754 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Repay by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,667,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 227,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the third quarter valued at $1,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company's stock.

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Repay Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of RPAY opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $325.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.86. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The stock's 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $80.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 82.73%. Analysts predict that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered Repay from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Repay from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Repay from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Repay

Trending Headlines about Repay

Here are the key news stories impacting Repay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland still sees longer-term earnings growth for Repay, forecasting FY2027 EPS of $0.88 and FY2028 EPS of $1.13, both above the current full-year consensus of $0.73, which may support a constructive longer-term view.

Northland still sees longer-term earnings growth for Repay, forecasting FY2027 EPS of $0.88 and FY2028 EPS of $1.13, both above the current full-year consensus of $0.73, which may support a constructive longer-term view. Neutral Sentiment: Northland also issued quarterly estimates for Q1 2027 at $0.21, Q3 2027 at $0.22, and Q4 2027 at $0.23, indicating expectations for gradual improvement over time.

Northland also issued quarterly estimates for Q1 2027 at $0.21, Q3 2027 at $0.22, and Q4 2027 at $0.23, indicating expectations for gradual improvement over time. Neutral Sentiment: Repay was also noted as having short interest reported at 0 shares as of June 9, with no meaningful change in the published figures, which does not appear to be a major trading catalyst.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. Nasdaq: RPAY is a specialized financial technology company that delivers integrated payment solutions to businesses operating within key vertical markets. The company's platform enables merchants and service providers to accept a range of payment types, including credit and debit cards, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers and electronic checks. Repay's offerings are designed to seamlessly integrate with third-party software applications, such as enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management and point-of-sale systems, empowering industries such as utilities, telecommunications, automotive finance, healthcare, insurance, property management and education.

Tracing its roots to the formation of Pinnacle Payment Systems in 1997, Repay expanded its capabilities through strategic acquisitions, including Southeastern Integrated Solutions and Payliance, before completing a business combination with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in 2019 to become a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq.

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