Chevron Corporation $CVX Holdings Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,439 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Chevron were worth $96,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron is attracting fresh bullish research coverage, with several reports highlighting its earnings momentum, growth drivers, and valuation appeal. Barclays also raised its price target on Chevron to $213 from $192 while keeping an Equal Weight rating. Top Research Reports for Chevron, Goldman Sachs & Philip Morris

Chevron is attracting fresh bullish research coverage, with several reports highlighting its earnings momentum, growth drivers, and valuation appeal. Barclays also raised its price target on Chevron to $213 from $192 while keeping an Equal Weight rating. Positive Sentiment: Chevron applied to join Argentina’s incentive regime for a $13.8 billion unconventional oil project in Vaca Muerta, signaling a major long-term investment that could expand production and future cash flow. Chevron applies for Argentina tax break program with $13.8 billion investment plan

Chevron applied to join Argentina’s incentive regime for a $13.8 billion unconventional oil project in Vaca Muerta, signaling a major long-term investment that could expand production and future cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also points to Chevron’s production growth and offshore expansion strategy, including its completed Hess acquisition in Guyana and new exploration ambitions in Greece, reinforcing the company’s reserve and output growth story. Chevron Deepens Offshore Bets In Guyana And Greece As Risk Profile Shifts

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $9,068,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,162.96. This trade represents a 84.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 662,400 shares of company stock valued at $127,090,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.70.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:CVX opened at $187.77 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $136.60 and a 1 year high of $214.71. The stock has a market cap of $373.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.96 and a 200-day moving average of $176.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.40%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

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