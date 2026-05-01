Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,002 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 41,820 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The stock's 50-day moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average is $81.34. The company has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.14.

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Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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