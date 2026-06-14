Clear Street Group Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Clear Street Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Group Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. SpaceX IPO Crowds Pre-Market Sentiment

Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. JPMorgan adjusts price target on Goldman Sachs to 900 from 826

JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary that Goldman Sachs sees the market as trending higher and favors sectors tied to AI and growth is constructive, but it is more of a broad-market read than a direct company-specific catalyst. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $941.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GS

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.6%

GS stock opened at $1,062.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $609.59 and a 1-year high of $1,098.36. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $957.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $909.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here