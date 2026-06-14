Clear Street Group Inc. Invests $34.29 Million in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 394,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,285,000. Clear Street Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Bloom Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Bloom Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,985,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,691,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Bloom Energy Stock Up 4.6%

NYSE:BE opened at $260.39 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $246.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $322.83. The company has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5,206.80 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,746 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $712,367.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 135,107 shares in the company, valued at $35,049,457.94. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,111 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $608,474.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 210,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,603,612.96. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 323,777 shares of company stock worth $71,485,514 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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