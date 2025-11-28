CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,757 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of CME Group worth $63,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,625,000. Choreo LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 49,874 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,634 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $257,251,000 after purchasing an additional 83,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company's stock.

Get CME Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Argus reduced their price objective on CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised CME Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $287.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $263,530.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,511.23. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,470,463.64. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,147 shares of company stock worth $562,079 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CME stock opened at $280.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.62 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The business's 50 day moving average is $270.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. CME Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CME Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CME Group wasn't on the list.

While CME Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here