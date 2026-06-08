Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 135,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,973,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Tempus AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,861,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,938,000 after acquiring an additional 405,662 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $46.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.42. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $104.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 3.64.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $348.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Tempus AI's revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 8,703 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $383,541.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 128,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,650,435.05. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO James William Rogers sold 10,853 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $478,291.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,570,227.65. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,557 shares of company stock valued at $26,611,939. 24.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tempus AI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Tempus AI from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEM

Tempus AI Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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