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CPC Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
American Electric Power logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • CPC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake of 53,271 AEP shares (about $6.14 million) in Q4, joining several large institutional buyers and leaving institutional investors owning 75.24% of the stock.
  • Sell‑side sentiment has turned bullish with multiple upgrades and higher targets (Evercore $153, Truist $148, UBS/TD Cowen hikes), giving AEP a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target of $138.32.
  • American Electric Power beat Q results (EPS $1.19 vs $1.15 est., revenue $5.32B vs $5.07B) and set FY2026 guidance of 6.150–6.450 EPS; shares trade near $131.89 with a market cap of about $71.7B and a P/E of ~19.7.
  • Five stocks we like better than American Electric Power.

CPC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,143,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 105.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,379,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $595,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,328 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 176.3% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,004,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,415 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 357.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,957,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,662 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 118.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,547 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,084,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $684,772,000 after buying an additional 1,285,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day moving average is $122.96. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.46 and a 12 month high of $137.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. American Electric Power's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting American Electric Power

Here are the key news stories impacting American Electric Power this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Seaport Global upgraded AEP, adding to the wave of bullish analyst action on the name. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target to $143 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling about mid-single-digit upside vs. recent levels. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Truist initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $148 price target, the most bullish of the recent notes and implying double‑digit upside from current levels. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target to $144 and maintained an Overweight rating, another supportive vote from the sell side. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its target slightly to $136 from $137 but kept an Overweight rating — a modest pullback in target that still reflects a favorable view. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Sector commentary: Goldman Sachs flagged energy dividend names as attractive into Q1 earnings, and The Motley Fool highlighted utility dividend stocks as buyable—positive for sentiment toward regulated utility cash flows but not company‑specific catalysts. Article Title Article Title

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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