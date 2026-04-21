Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY - Free Report) by 138.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,595 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,912,182 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,587,754,000 after purchasing an additional 150,045 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 1.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,736,821 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $529,395,000 after buying an additional 66,144 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,532,548 shares of the technology company's stock worth $483,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,896,867 shares of the technology company's stock worth $396,378,000 after acquiring an additional 53,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 99.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,631,100 shares of the technology company's stock worth $223,183,000 after acquiring an additional 814,360 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $77.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $125.57.

View Our Latest Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Trading Up 2.2%

GoDaddy stock opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $193.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.22. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 369.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. GoDaddy's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $56,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,414 shares in the company, valued at $991,420.04. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 34,148 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $3,038,830.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 530,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,378.80. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 61,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,469 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company's core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GoDaddy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GoDaddy wasn't on the list.

While GoDaddy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here