Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Buys 5,470 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 164.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,787 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 13.6% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA's holdings in Tesla were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $29,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

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Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $388.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.79 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho set a $540.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.61.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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