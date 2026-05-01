Danske Bank A S Acquires 74,775 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Danske Bank A S boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626,051 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 74,775 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.08% of Uber Technologies worth $132,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 276.2% during the fourth quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $111.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.14.

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Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

UBER opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business's 50-day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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