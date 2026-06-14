Destination Wealth Management Invests $2.44 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,655 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,549,000. Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,224,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $163.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.43 and a 200 day moving average of $139.99. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.47.

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Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

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Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $39,134,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 331,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,111,134.88. This represents a 41.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,600.64. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,403,142 shares of company stock worth $388,820,943. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

See Also

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