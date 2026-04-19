Diodes Incorporated $DIOD Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,023 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the period. Diodes makes up 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Diodes worth $17,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIOD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Diodes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,574 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Diodes by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,116 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 235,351 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,104,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Diodes

In other Diodes news, Director Keh Shew Lu sold 111,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $7,521,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 180,131 shares in the company, valued at $12,205,676.56. This trade represents a 38.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $50,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 67,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,085,529.85. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,205 shares of company stock worth $7,837,213. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Diodes from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diodes from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Diodes from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Diodes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIOD

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $94.84 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $391.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated NASDAQ: DIOD is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

Further Reading

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