Dockside LLC Buys New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Dockside LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $129.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.67. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $139.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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