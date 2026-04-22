Eagle Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock, valued at approximately $5,472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,104 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,866 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Diamondback Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and annual EPS forecasts for FANG — including Q4 2026 to $2.49, Q3 2027 to $3.11, Q4 2027 to $2.53 and Q1 2028 to $3.40, and bumped FY2028 to $14.23 (from $13.52). Higher analyst earnings outlooks improve forward valuation and likely triggered buying. MarketBeat FANG page

Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and annual EPS forecasts for FANG — including Q4 2026 to $2.49, Q3 2027 to $3.11, Q4 2027 to $2.53 and Q1 2028 to $3.40, and bumped FY2028 to $14.23 (from $13.52). Higher analyst earnings outlooks improve forward valuation and likely triggered buying. Neutral Sentiment: Market write‑ups note FANG has recently traded up and is outperforming the broader market on the session, reinforcing momentum but not adding new company‑specific fundamentals. Yahoo Finance: Diamondback Energy Rises

Market write‑ups note FANG has recently traded up and is outperforming the broader market on the session, reinforcing momentum but not adding new company‑specific fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Diamondback appears on general stock selection lists and sector commentary (e.g., “3 Market‑Beating Stocks”), which can attract interest from retail and model‑portfolio investors but is a general endorsement rather than a company‑specific catalyst. Yahoo Finance: 3 Market‑Beating Stocks

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $207.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 3.5%

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.75 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.26). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Diamondback Energy's payout ratio is 74.87%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CFO Jere W. Thompson III sold 750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.47, for a total value of $136,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,838.25. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 7,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total transaction of $1,523,708.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 958,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $185,869,299.55. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,217,069 shares of company stock worth $201,213,109 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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