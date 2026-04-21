Emissary Wealth LLC Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Emissary Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,077 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000. Tesla comprises 2.3% of Emissary Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $392.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.79 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 363.43, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Tesla's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $397.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla is expanding its robotaxi rollout (Austin → Dallas/Houston), which supports the company’s long‑term monetization thesis beyond vehicle sales. Article Title

Tesla is expanding its robotaxi rollout (Austin → Dallas/Houston), which supports the company’s long‑term monetization thesis beyond vehicle sales. Positive Sentiment: European regulatory progress: Amsterdam began supervised FSD trials on city streets — a potential catalyst for European expansion of higher‑margin software services. Article Title

European regulatory progress: Amsterdam began supervised FSD trials on city streets — a potential catalyst for European expansion of higher‑margin software services. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage note Tesla’s energy‑storage business could offset weakening car margins as credits fade — a diversification story investors view as constructive for revenue resilience. Article Title

Analysts and coverage note Tesla’s energy‑storage business could offset weakening car margins as credits fade — a diversification story investors view as constructive for revenue resilience. Neutral Sentiment: Street is focused on Q1 guidance and FSD/robotaxi milestones; multiple previews highlight this quarter as a binary event that could swing sentiment. Article Title

Street is focused on Q1 guidance and FSD/robotaxi milestones; multiple previews highlight this quarter as a binary event that could swing sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies nudged its price target higher to $350 but kept a Hold rating — a mixed signal that underlines still‑elevated valuation scrutiny. Article Title

Jefferies nudged its price target higher to $350 but kept a Hold rating — a mixed signal that underlines still‑elevated valuation scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Legal headwinds: Tesla settled a wrongful‑death suit in Florida tied to a 2018 crash — settlements and reputational risk increase near‑term uncertainty. Article Title

Legal headwinds: Tesla settled a wrongful‑death suit in Florida tied to a 2018 crash — settlements and reputational risk increase near‑term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Mounting consumer lawsuits and criticism over FSD hardware/claims (owners suing, safety advocates calling some HW “legally blind”) are creating regulatory and litigation risk that could pressure margins and adoption timelines. Article Title

Mounting consumer lawsuits and criticism over FSD hardware/claims (owners suing, safety advocates calling some HW “legally blind”) are creating regulatory and litigation risk that could pressure margins and adoption timelines. Negative Sentiment: Report that Tesla shifted roughly $18B of profit offshore raised governance/tax scrutiny, prompting investor anxiety about transparency and future regulatory scrutiny. Article Title

Report that Tesla shifted roughly $18B of profit offshore raised governance/tax scrutiny, prompting investor anxiety about transparency and future regulatory scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley and other sell‑side commentary says Tesla must show “tangible progress” scaling FSD to justify valuation; that skepticism contributed to intraday selling ahead of earnings. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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