Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 16,814 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 154.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 16,814 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,553,932,000 after buying an additional 1,384,656 shares during the period. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 62.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,585,732 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $790,789,000 after buying an additional 610,089 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Roper Technologies by 131.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 750,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $374,416,000 after buying an additional 426,648 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $334.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.96 and a 1-year high of $575.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $472.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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