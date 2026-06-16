Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Toro Company (The) $TTC

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 379.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,630 shares of the company's stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44,030 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 25,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 4,951 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $455,046.41. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,147.27. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Toro Trading Down 2.0%

TTC opened at $88.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Toro Company has a one year low of $67.45 and a one year high of $105.18.

Toro (NYSE:TTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Toro had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 7.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.620 EPS. Analysts predict that Toro Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Toro's dividend payout ratio is 44.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Toro from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Toro from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered Toro from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.75.

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Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company NYSE: TTC specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro's offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

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