Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,136 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 191,339 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Microchip Technology worth $85,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 27,162 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $84.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Microchip Technology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $95.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.88%.The company's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology's payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 416,581 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $36,879,915.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,495,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $840,663,616.65. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $333,220.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,428.51. This trade represents a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 553,302 shares of company stock valued at $49,673,635. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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