Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL - Free Report) by 113.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,997 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 400,079 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $118,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,252,921 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,273,546,000 after purchasing an additional 494,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,746,286 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,214,618,000 after purchasing an additional 70,736 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,366,843 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $614,764,000 after purchasing an additional 776,004 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,122,696 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $648,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,544,588 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $499,007,000 after buying an additional 622,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $215.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 22,107 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $4,233,932.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 88,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,959,287.52. The trade was a 19.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $245.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.17. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $252.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 18.46%.The company's revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line's payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company's core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

Further Reading

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