Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $109.98 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,530 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $109,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $417.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $391.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $439.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,442 shares of company stock worth $40,011,004. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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