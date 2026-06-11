Erste Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report) by 467.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,585 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,963 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $104,836,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 63.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,334 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $78,843,000 after buying an additional 123,212 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 259,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $64,666,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 195,795 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $49,939,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $48,800,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSIS. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of OSI Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $345.00 to $279.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $5,636,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,317,920.96. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

OSI Systems Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $217.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.46 and a 200 day moving average of $265.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.27 and a 1 year high of $311.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $453.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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