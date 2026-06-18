Evolve Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,280 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,297,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $88.34 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $139.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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