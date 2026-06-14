Fieldview Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,862 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Fieldview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 116.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the software maker's stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Dockside LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the software maker's stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $849,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $384.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.32 and a 200-day moving average of $318.73. The stock has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.75 and a 52-week high of $416.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. Cadence Design Systems's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $386.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 7,081 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.91, for a total value of $2,789,276.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 32,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,676,417.71. The trade was a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.45, for a total value of $69,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,101,149.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 176,226 shares of company stock valued at $65,900,542 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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