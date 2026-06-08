Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,438 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,883 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in American Express were worth $61,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 30.9% in the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 218.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 11.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $27,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1,243.9% during the third quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American Express by 159.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Express Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AXP opened at $310.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $286.15 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The stock's 50 day moving average is $313.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.89. The firm has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

Key Stories Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express announced a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. The dividend is payable on August 10 to holders of record on July 2. Article Title

American Express announced a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. The dividend is payable on August 10 to holders of record on July 2. Positive Sentiment: A broader market rally boosted financial stocks, which can help sentiment around American Express as part of the sector. Article Title

A broader market rally boosted financial stocks, which can help sentiment around American Express as part of the sector. Neutral Sentiment: One article highlighted Navan’s AI-powered travel and expense platform as a challenger to entrenched providers including American Express, but this is more of a competitive backdrop than a direct near-term catalyst. Article Title

One article highlighted Navan’s AI-powered travel and expense platform as a challenger to entrenched providers including American Express, but this is more of a competitive backdrop than a direct near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that American Express card spending is growing at its fastest pace in three years, which supports the long-term consumer-spending story, though investors remain focused on whether affluent demand can hold up. Article Title

Coverage also noted that American Express card spending is growing at its fastest pace in three years, which supports the long-term consumer-spending story, though investors remain focused on whether affluent demand can hold up. Negative Sentiment: Several market recaps emphasized that AXP has been trending lower recently, with shares down year to date and trading below key moving averages, suggesting ongoing valuation and momentum pressure. Article Title

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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