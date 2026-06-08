Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 5,500 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,593 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Wabtec were worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wabtec alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wabtec by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,157 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $928,249,000 after acquiring an additional 38,029 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Wabtec by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,304,183 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $662,390,000 after acquiring an additional 116,329 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Wabtec by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,069,340 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $659,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,083 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Wabtec by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,304,832 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $462,057,000 after acquiring an additional 43,376 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wabtec by 68.6% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,098 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $442,056,000 after acquiring an additional 896,900 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAB has been the topic of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on Wabtec from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wabtec from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabtec currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on WAB

Wabtec Trading Up 0.1%

WAB stock opened at $260.77 on Monday. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $184.26 and a 1-year high of $275.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business's 50 day moving average is $261.06 and its 200-day moving average is $241.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Wabtec declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.77, for a total value of $306,764.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 127,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,648,083.82. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gina Trombley sold 4,013 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.87, for a total value of $970,624.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,722.67. This represents a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,028 shares of company stock worth $17,639,883. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wabtec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wabtec wasn't on the list.

While Wabtec currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here