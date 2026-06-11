Franklin Resources Inc. Has $109.94 Million Holdings in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861,782 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 405,662 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Tempus AI worth $109,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,621 shares of the company's stock worth $605,772,000 after acquiring an additional 817,014 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth about $399,267,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,504,823 shares of the company's stock worth $206,960,000 after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,510 shares of the company's stock worth $110,478,000 after acquiring an additional 141,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 183.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,083 shares of the company's stock worth $129,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,176 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempus AI News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tempus AI this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tempus AI from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.64.

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Tempus AI Stock Performance

TEM opened at $49.48 on Thursday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $104.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 53.83% and a negative net margin of 22.20%.The business had revenue of $348.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Tempus AI's revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempus AI

In related news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 8,703 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $383,541.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 128,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,650,435.05. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $7,763,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,808,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,358,491.10. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 558,557 shares of company stock valued at $26,611,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.26% of the company's stock.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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