Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.98 Billion Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,560,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 106,861 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.44% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $1,975,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $3,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $635.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $706.93 and a 200-day moving average of $742.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $485.00 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.22 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is 9.16%.

More Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $792.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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