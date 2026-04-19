GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Buys 72,438 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,224 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 3.5% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $206,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. China Renaissance lifted their price target on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tesla from $548.00 to $538.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.61.

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Tesla Trading Up 3.0%

TSLA opened at $400.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $389.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.79 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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