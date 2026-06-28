Gunderson Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Gunderson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,808 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 4.0% of Gunderson Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gunderson Capital Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,712 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 11,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 118,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,363,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company's stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at $27,175,214.36. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $112.93 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.44. The firm has a market cap of $270.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Phillip Securities raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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