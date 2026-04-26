HB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,185 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 27,298 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 221,467 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $14,719,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 41,555 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is 241.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CEO Stephanie Ferris acquired 19,846 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,039.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,182,668.62. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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