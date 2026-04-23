HB Wealth Management LLC Has $49.10 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $49,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. China Renaissance increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. President Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $424.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $397.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $387.51 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $387.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 358.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.43 and a twelve month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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