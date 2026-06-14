Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Shares Sold by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,597 shares of the bank's stock after selling 74,255 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares comprises 1.2% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 116.3% during the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 374.5% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the bank's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 16.63%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Huntington Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James D. Rollins III purchased 11,127 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $183,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $183,595.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $617,542 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report).

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