Iams Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Iams Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,874 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Up 3.0%

Tesla stock opened at $400.62 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.79 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $389.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.94, a PEG ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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