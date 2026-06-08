ING Groep NV Has $14.26 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,032 shares of the company's stock after selling 381,629 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $8,761,815.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,744. This represents a 83.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $35,136,936.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,206,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,708,753.58. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,554,370 shares of company stock worth $209,932,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $133.54 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.75. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $147.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.76.

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Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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