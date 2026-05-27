Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,306 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 68,917 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,030 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of UPS opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $122.41. The stock has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's fifty day moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.50.

View Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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