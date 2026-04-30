International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726,231 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 13,871 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $215,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Capital World Investors increased its position in International Business Machines by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,809,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in International Business Machines by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,052,880 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $861,401,000 after acquiring an additional 865,253 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,162,741 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $610,239,000 after acquiring an additional 849,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in International Business Machines by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,777,516 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,382,695,000 after acquiring an additional 725,191 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $361.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $296.18.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.77. 1,152,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,948,096. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $220.72 and a twelve month high of $324.90. The firm has a market cap of $215.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $244.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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