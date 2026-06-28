J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,349 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 0.5% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,774 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Salesforce from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Salesforce to a "negative" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.61.

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Salesforce Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $158.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $146.32 and a one year high of $276.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's payout ratio is 20.37%.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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