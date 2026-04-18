Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Purchases 2,010 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,435 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.0% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 17,821 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,186 shares of company stock worth $19,921,739. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $250.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.07. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More.

Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More.

Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More.

AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More.

Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More.

Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More.

Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More.

Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More.

Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/technical caution: some analysts and market commentators flagged the stock as overbought after the rally, warning of a possible pullback despite the strategic positives. Read More.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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