Jennison Associates LLC Sells 4,405,901 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,435,002 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 4,405,901 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.31% of Uber Technologies worth $525,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber officially added in‑app hotel bookings via a partnership with Expedia, opening access to 700,000+ hotels and vacation rentals inside the Uber app — a direct move to expand gross bookings and keep more travel spend in‑app. Business Wire: Uber Expands into Travel

Uber officially added in‑app hotel bookings via a partnership with Expedia, opening access to 700,000+ hotels and vacation rentals inside the Uber app — a direct move to expand gross bookings and keep more travel spend in‑app. Positive Sentiment: Uber showcased multiple AI and product features (AI booking assistance, voice ride requests, shopping and "room service") designed to drive higher user engagement and new revenue lines beyond rides and Eats — reinforcing the super‑app monetization story. CNBC: Uber makes big bets on travel, hotels and AI

Uber showcased multiple AI and product features (AI booking assistance, voice ride requests, shopping and "room service") designed to drive higher user engagement and new revenue lines beyond rides and Eats — reinforcing the super‑app monetization story. Positive Sentiment: Some influential investors and analysts are publicly bullish: Pershing Square’s attention and a reaffirmed “market outperform” from Citizens JMP with a $100 price target support upside expectations and can attract flows. Benzinga / TickerReport: Analyst PT

Some influential investors and analysts are publicly bullish: Pershing Square’s attention and a reaffirmed “market outperform” from Citizens JMP with a $100 price target support upside expectations and can attract flows. Neutral Sentiment: Uber’s product expansion is execution‑dependent — partnerships (like with Expedia) lower inventory risk but monetization and user adoption will take time; investors should watch early booking volumes and take‑rate trends. TechCrunch: Uber in the hotel business

Uber’s product expansion is execution‑dependent — partnerships (like with Expedia) lower inventory risk but monetization and user adoption will take time; investors should watch early booking volumes and take‑rate trends. Negative Sentiment: Labor and regulatory risk: Uber drivers in Victoria ratified a union contract — a precedent that could increase costs or encourage similar efforts elsewhere, which would pressure margins if widespread. GlobeNewswire: Victoria drivers unionize

Labor and regulatory risk: Uber drivers in Victoria ratified a union contract — a precedent that could increase costs or encourage similar efforts elsewhere, which would pressure margins if widespread. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing litigation and safety headlines remain a drag — recent passenger sexual‑assault verdicts keep potential legal exposure and reputational risk in investors' sights, even as Uber’s lawyers signal confidence. Bloomberg Law: Legal headwinds

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.39. The company has a market cap of $149.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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