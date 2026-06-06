J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Bank First National Corporation $BFC

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,340,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Bank First National as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Bank First National by 920.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 204 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First National during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Bank First National by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 816 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bank First National by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First National during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank First National from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Bank First National from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank First National from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bank First National from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Bank First National from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank First National has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $161.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BFC

Bank First National Price Performance

BFC stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Bank First National Corporation has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $152.99. The firm's fifty day moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day moving average is $136.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $63.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Bank First National had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 27.49%.During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank First National Corporation will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank First National Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Bank First National's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Bank First National's payout ratio is 27.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Todd A. Sprang purchased 450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.96 per share, with a total value of $62,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,004.40. The trade was a 28.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick purchased 225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,509.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,763.88. The trade was a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank First National

Bank First National Corporation NASDAQ: BFC is the bank holding company for Bank First National, a community bank headquartered in Princeton, Wisconsin. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its branch network and digital channels, Bank First National provides deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing and treasury management solutions.

The bank's core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, complemented by online and mobile banking platforms that enable customers to manage their finances remotely.

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