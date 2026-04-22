Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $4.21 Million in Telefonica Brasil S.A. $VIV

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 355,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,211,000. Telefonica Brasil accounts for about 0.8% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 337.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIV shares. New Street Research upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered Telefonica Brasil from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Telefonica Brasil from $12.50 to $15.30 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $16.50 price target on Telefonica Brasil and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Telefonica Brasil

Telefonica Brasil Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:VIV opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.42%.The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil S.A. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Brasil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Telefonica Brasil's dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, commonly marketed under the Vivo brand, is one of Brazil's largest telecommunications providers, offering a broad range of consumer and enterprise communications services. The company's core activities include mobile voice and data services, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet (including fiber-to-the-home), and pay-TV solutions. It also provides ICT and managed services for business customers, such as cloud, data center, connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT) and security solutions.

Vivo operates a nationwide network across Brazil and serves both individual consumers and corporate clients.

Further Reading

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